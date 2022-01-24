Mumbai Locals stage protest against killing of man on suspicion of theft

People staged a protest on January 24 outside Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai demanding strict action against accused who killed a man on suspicion of theft. On January 13, Shahrukh Sheikh, an auto driver of Damu Nagar was thrashed by a mob, mistaking him as a thief. The mob tied his hands and feet and threw him near Nirmal Chawl. Later, the police found Shahrukh in a pool of blood and immediately took him to the nearest Shatabdi Hospital where he died on the next day. Mumbai Police registered a case against some people under sections 323 and 324 of the IPC. However, no arrest was made. Family members of the victim and other locals staged a protest outside the office of Praveen Padwal, Additional Commissioner to demand registration of a murder case against the killers of Shahrukh. “Action (against accused) to be taken after post mortem and forensic probe,” said Mumbai Police to the family of deceased.