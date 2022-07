Mumbai: Kiara Advani dons athleisure outfit as she gets clicked at airport

Kiara Advani never fails to impress her fans with her statement-making looks. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress was recently papped at Bandra airport in athleisure look. She donned a cropped black hoodie with white joggers. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star opted for matte makeup and sleek pony tail. She posed for the shutterbugs before leaving for Udaipur.