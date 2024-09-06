Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3106309
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

A massive fire broke out at the Times Tower building on September 06, located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai. After receiving the information, At least 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Thick plumes of smoke billowed out from the Times Tower building during the firefighting operations. However, no injuries have been reported in the fire incident. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and more details are awaited.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Active players with most centuries in international cricket
This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine
Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty
Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Highest paying jobs without a degree in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Daisy Raina, first Kashmiri Pandit woman to run for J-K polls in 3 decades, she is contesting from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews