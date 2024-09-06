Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

A massive fire broke out at the Times Tower building on September 06, located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai. After receiving the information, At least 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Thick plumes of smoke billowed out from the Times Tower building during the firefighting operations. However, no injuries have been reported in the fire incident. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and more details are awaited.