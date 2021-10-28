Mumbai drugs case: Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan and co-accused
DNA Video Team
Oct 28, 2021, 06:10 PM IST
After 21 days is custody, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Talking to media, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the high court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."