Mumbai darshan Ram Charan wife Upasana make stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra’s residence

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were snapped leaving celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. Dressed in a black outfit, Ram Charan looked handsome as usual. He carried white shoes in combination with the outfit. His wife Upasana donned a white dress with floral prints paired with brown heels. Earlier, the stylish couple was papped during a dinner date.