Mumbai darshan: Kannada beauty Raai Laxmi shows up in style

Kannada film industry sensation, Raai Laxmi was papped in Mumbai. The ‘Kanchana’ star donned super casual clothes in neon green with matching eyewear. With a vibrant smile on her face, she posed for the paparazzi. Laxmi was last seen playing a double role in Tamil film ‘Cinderella’.