Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray pay floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on April 14 paid floral tributes to him at Dadar in Mumbai.