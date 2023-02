Mumbai BJP President compared Uddhav Thackeray with comedian Asrani of Sholay film

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar compared Uddhav Thackeray with comedian Asrani of Sholay film.Addressing mediapersons, Shelar said, “We will not tolerate the kind of statements Uddhav Thackeray is making. We are not afraid of discussions. We can compare him to the character of comedian Asrani who was jailer in Sholay film.”