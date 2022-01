Mumbai BJP Chief detained during protest against Nana Patole over his ‘hit Modi’ remark

Mumbai BJP Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other party workers were taken into police custody on January 19 while they were protesting against Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole over his 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark. Patole landed himself in a controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat Modi and abuse him.