Mumbai 1 dead 16 hospitalised following building collapse in Bandra West

A G+2 structure collapsed in Bandra West leaving 1 person dead and 16 people hospitalised on June 09 in Mumbai. The Fire brigade and other officers rusted at the spot. The rescue operation in underway. While speaking to ANI, Mumbai Police DCP Manjunath Singe said, “The building collapsed around 12.15 am today. One person has died and 16 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. Rescue operation is underway. Fire brigade and officers are present at the spot.”