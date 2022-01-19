Mulayam Singh Yadavs daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined Bharatiya Janata Party on January 19. She joined the party in the presence of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh. Many political leaders are switching their sides ahead of Assembly Elections. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.