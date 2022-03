Mukhtar Ansari case: Alka Rai, her brother sent to 30-day police remand

Two accused Alka Rai and Sheshnath Rai have been sent to 30-day remand under Gangsters Act. Uttar Pradesh Police has formed 3 teams to nab other accused. Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab Court.