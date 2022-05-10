Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accuses Congress of looting India

Reacting to the Congress’ Chintan Shivir, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on May 10 accused Congress of looting the country. “Congress has looted the country for five decades and is burdened by its debt. Sonia ji rightly said that it is time to pay off that debt. Reflect and realise how much damage Congress governments have done for decades,” he said.