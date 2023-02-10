Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi’s ‘laser-sharp vision’; says India on strong global path

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the UP Global Investors Summit, industrialist Mukesh Ambani hailed PM Modi's ‘laser-sharp vision’ that has India taking shape. “This year's budget has laid the foundation for India's emergence as a developed nation. It stands out for its highest-ever resource allocation for building the foundation for the country’s growth in terms of capital expenditure. Driven by PM Modi’s laser-sharp vision, a bold new India is taking shape. India is on a very strong growth path,” said Mukesh Ambani.