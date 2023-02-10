Mukesh Ambani arrives at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani arrive to attend UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow. Investors from around the world have started coming since early morning. It is a flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This Summit will bring industry leaders, academia, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 will be held from February 10 to 12.