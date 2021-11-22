{"id":"2920743","source":"DNA","title":"MSP will be a major concern for government, says SC panel member","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Despite Centre’s decision to withdraw contentious farm laws, farmers have refused to budge over other demands including MSP guarantee. Member of Supreme Court-appointed Committee Anil Ghanwat feels this will prove to be a major challenge for the Central Government. “We’re not against MSP but open-ended procurement is a problem. We require 41 lakh tones of grains for buffer stock but procured 110 lakh tones. If MSP law is made, all farmers will demand MSP on their crops and no one will be in a position to earn anything out of that,” said Anil Ghanwat. \r

