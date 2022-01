MSP procurement has seen more than two-fold increase in last 5 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31 while addressing a virtual rally of BJP for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections said MSP procurement has seen more than two-fold increase in last 5 years. He said, “We had set a target of procuring a record quantity of food grains from farmers and we had achieved this target. The MSP procurement has seen a more than two-fold increase in the last 5 years.”