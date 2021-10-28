MSME Minister Narayan Rane launches SAMBHAV programme

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Narayan Rane on October 27 launched 'SAMBHAV' a national level awareness campaign for promoting entrepreneurship in the country. “Our aim is to create more business so that we can provide more jobs. MSME's contribution to GDP is around 30%, said Rane at the event in Delhi.