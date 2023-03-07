MP Woman stabbed after failed snatching bid 2 held in Indore

A woman was stabbed after failed attempt to snatch her gold chain and mangalsutra in the Annapurna police station area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on March 05. The victim received minor injuries in the knife attack. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera. 2 accused were arrested in the incident and third is absconding.