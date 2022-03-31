MP Woman gives birth to baby with 2 heads 3 hands in Ratlam

In a rare instance, a woman gave birth to a newborn baby with two heads and three hands in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on March 27. The baby is currently under observation in the surgical Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Newborn with two heads is an apparent case of rare conjoined anomaly called Dicephalic Parapagus. While speaking to ANI, MY Hospital Pediatric Surgeon Dr Brijesh Kumar Lahoti said, “It is called Dicephalic parapagus which is a rare form of partial twinning. The child is currently stable on the support system,”