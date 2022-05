MP: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on May 04 attended the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ and offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingams, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva.