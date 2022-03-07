MP: Tropical Forest Research Institute sets up 'treasure of butterflies' at its Insect Museum

Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI) in Jabalpur has set up a section dedicated to butterflies in its Insects Museum. A variety of butterflies from various parts of India and elsewhere are present in the museum. Speaking to ANI, the Technical Officer of Forest Protection Department TFRI, Shashi Kiran Barve said, "The insects which are in the insect museum are collected by the scientists. Scientists go to the field and collect it. These flies can be alive or dead.” "We have a lot of insects; 764 insects have been identified. We have about 150 varieties of butterflies," added Shashi Kiran.