MP: Speech and hearing impaired wrestler qualifies for 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil

Indore-based Raj Verma, a speech and hearing impaired wrestler qualifies for the 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil. Raj, defying all odds has fought and won wrestling competitions in many states. He has won several Gold, Silver medals and received certificates at various events. Young boy’s father was a vegetable seller. Raj is all set to participate for the big game in Brazil. “He has won several gold and silver medals at various events. Our mother passed away in 2016 and father in 2020. Our financial condition is not good. I request government to support us,” Raj’s brother said.