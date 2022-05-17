MP: Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups over placing of Lord Hanuman idol near Dargah

A scuffle broke out between two groups after an idol of Lord Hanuman was placed near a Dargah on May 16 in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been implemented in Neemuch in relation to the matter. While speaking to ANI, Neemuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Verma said, “Some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Dargah which led to a clash between two groups in the old Kachari area. During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3 to 4 motorcycles, but no one was injured. Adequate police force deployed.”