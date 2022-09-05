MP School teacher paints syllabus texts on walls of houses in Jabalpur

In one of the smartest moves to boost education among the children in a remote area of Madhya Pradesh, a school teacher painted some interactive texts and pictures from the school syllabus on the walls of the houses in Jabalpur. The move was aimed to facilitate the school children with opportunities to study in an easy and fun manner. The kids were seen enjoying while reading out the texts painted on the walls. “As construction of 80 per cent of houses was completed under PM Awas Yojana, we asked the people to let us paint primary school syllabus from classes 1 to 5 on the walls of their houses so that children can learn even while playing,” the teacher said.