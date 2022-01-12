MP reports 3,639 COVID cases in last 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh reported 3,639 COVID cases in last 24 hours. While speaking to ANI, State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said that only 1 per cent COVID positive patients need oxygen and ICU support. “Madhya Pradesh reported 3,639 positive cases in last 24 hours, total active cases stand at 14,413. Majority of patients are asymptomatic and only 1 per cent need oxygen and ICU support. Doctors communicate twice with patients in home isolation,” the minister said.