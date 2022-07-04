Search icon
MP: Rain lashes parts of Bhopal

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bhopal on July 04. The sudden downpour brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat. Heavy rain flooded roads as well as low-lying areas.

