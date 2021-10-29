{"id":"2917534","source":"DNA","title":"MP Police bust sex racket in Gwalior, 13 arrested ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Acting on a tip-off, Madhya Pradesh Police busted a sex racket in the Murar area of Gwalior on October 28. Three women and ten men have been arrested by the police. Speaking to ANI, Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said, \"We had received a tip-off about the flesh trade being plied at Murar area, three women and ten men have been arrested. The investigation is underway.\" ","summary":" Acting on a tip-off, Madhya Pradesh Police busted a sex racket in the Murar area of Gwalior on October 28. Three women and ten men have been arrested by the police. Speaking to ANI, Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said, \"We had received a tip-off about the flesh trade being plied at Murar area, three women and ten men have been arrested. The investigation is underway.\" ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-mp-police-bust-sex-racket-in-gwalior-13-arrested-2917534","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003004-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_12.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635492602","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 01:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 01:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917534"}