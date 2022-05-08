MP Police arrests two accused in connection with Khargone violence case

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two accused in Khargone violence case, informed SP Ankit Jaiswal on May 08. “Police have arrested two accused. Both the accused have played an important role in instigating the riots and instigating the people. Apart from this, an accused named Kaif has also been arrested who played an important role in the riots,” informed SP Jaiswal while talking to ANI.