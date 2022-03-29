MP PM Modi inaugurates ‘Grih Pravesham’ event for PMAY-G beneficiaries in Virtual Mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 inaugurated ‘Grih Pravesham’ event in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing. About 5.21 lakh beneficiaries were delivered pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Grameen (PMAY-G). Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event