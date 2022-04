MP: PM Modi congratulates man from Sagar for getting pucca house under PMAY

A man named Sudhir Jain, hailing from Shahpur in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh constructed his house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Sudhir Jain wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his gratitude towards the PMAY. In return, PM Modi in a written letter, replied and congratulated him on getting a pucca house under the PMAY.