MP: People of Ghusiya village forced to get into well to fetch water due to crisis

People of Ghusiya village are facing water crisis in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. They are forced to go down into the dried up well to fetch the water. They risk their lives to fetch the water. They have to walk to the well in the scorching heat, which is a kilometer away because all the other water bodies have dried up. “Govt employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. We have to go down the well to collect water. There are 3 wells, all have almost dried, no hand pumps have water," said locals.