MP Municipal Election 2022: CM Shivraj says, BJP scripts history, won over 80 pc of seats

As the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election 2022 took place on July 17, where BJP recorded a landslide victory, State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said BJP has scripted history and won over 80 per cent of seats this time. “Bharatiya Janata Party has scored a record-breaking victory in the Civic Body Elections. BJP has scripted history, and won over 80 per cent of the seats this time,” he said.