Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

MP Municipal Election 2022: CM Shivraj says, BJP scripts history, won over 80 pc of seats

As the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election 2022 took place on July 17, where BJP recorded a landslide victory, State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said BJP has scripted history and won over 80 per cent of seats this time. “Bharatiya Janata Party has scored a record-breaking victory in the Civic Body Elections. BJP has scripted history, and won over 80 per cent of the seats this time,” he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Private school in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat, premises evacuated
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.