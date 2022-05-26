MP: Miscreants vandalise statue of Pandit Nehru in Satna, Congress workers stage protest

Miscreants vandalised a statue of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Satna on May 25, which led to demonstrations by Congress workers in the state. A video that shows miscreants thrashing the statue is doing rounds on internet. “We received a complaint regarding the incident from the Congress party. We're in the process of identifying the culprits. A case has been registered in the matter,” informed Police.