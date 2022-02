MP: Minor boy falls into borewell in Umaria, rescue operation underway

A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh on February 25. NDRF and SDRF teams were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. The rescue operation is still underway. Speaking to ANI, Umaria Collector Sanjeev Srivastava said, “a four-year-old boy fell into a borewell on February 24. NDRF and SDRF teams rushed to the scene. Rescue mission was launched without further delay.”