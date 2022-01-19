MP: Man held for killing wife’s suspected rapist using explosive in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh Police on January 18, arrested a man for killing a person in Ratlam. He killed a person with explosives on January 4 to avenge the alleged gang rape of his wife. Police have seized 7 gelatin sticks & 10 detonators from the residence of accused. "Along with the accused, another man has been arrested for supplying gelatin sticks and detonators," said Ratlam SP Gaurav Tiwari. Police also arrested two accused including a former Sarpanch in the rape case.