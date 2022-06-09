MP Man forced to carry niece’s body on his shoulders in absence of hearse van

A man in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh was forced to carry his four-year-old niece's dead body on his shoulders in the absence of a hearse van. The girl was reportedly suffering from fever following which she died.Speaking about the incident, CMO, Chhatarpur, Dr Vijay Pathoria said, “I will talk to the concerned CMO and officials in this regard.”