MP: Learning in mother tongue is more beneficial, says Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on February 24 while addressing a Press Conference in Bhopal, alleged that various research studies have shown that the learning in one’s mother tongue is more beneficial. His comment came after he informed that the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) will be taught in Hindi as well. “Various researches have also shown that learning in mother tongue is beneficial and has better results,” the MP minister said.