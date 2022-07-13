MP labourer’s son gets 99.93 percentile in first JEE attempt

Deepak Prajapati, an Indore-based labourer's son has set an example for many. He scored 99.93 percentile in his first JEE mains round-one attempt. Deepak’s family had borrowed money to buy a smartphone for online classes. Deepak wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT. His father took money from relatives for his coaching fees. Speaking to ANI, Deepak said, “My family had borrowed money to buy a smartphone for online studies during Covid pandemic. We had one room in our house where 4 four members of the family stayed. My father had to take money from relatives for my coaching. I have a dream to pursue engineering at IIT.”