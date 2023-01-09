MP: Karni Sena holds protest in Bhopal; seeks no arrest without probe in SC/ST Act

Karni Sena on January 08 began an indefinite stir in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh seeking acceptance of 22 demands including reservation on the basis of economic status, no arrest without probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, and curbing inflation. There hunger strike protest continues at Jamboree Maidan. After the appeal of Karni Sena, people of Kshatriya Samaj and other communities have participated in the demonstration in large numbers. Karni sena will continue the hunger strike until their demands are met.