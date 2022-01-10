MP: Indore-based bamboo artefacts craftsmen struggle to sustain business

A bamboo craftsman who claims to have several certificates and a degree in the field of Fine Arts requested the state government to help him boost his family business. He also demanded a job in any Fine Arts college for his son."2-3 generations of our family have been involved in making flower pots, ornaments, paintings from bamboo, but we don't have business. We want government to help promote this art,” said Naseemuddin, a bamboo craftsman. A falling economy, unemployment, reduced spending, the pandemic and subsequent lockdown have had a devastating impact on the handicrafts sector. Artisans and weavers are badly hit by the pandemic.