MP: Illegally constructed house of rape accused demolished by Gwalior administration

Illegally constructed house of a rape accused namely Chaturbhuj Rathore was demolished by district administration in Gwalior on March 30. An FIR has been registered against him under POSCO Act and SC/ST Act for allegedly raping a minor girl. Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gwalior Pradeep Tomar said, “A man's house, against whom case was registered under POCSO Act, was built illegally without the permission, hence it was demolished.”