Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

MP: Illegally constructed house of rape accused demolished by Gwalior administration

Illegally constructed house of a rape accused namely Chaturbhuj Rathore was demolished by district administration in Gwalior on March 30. An FIR has been registered against him under POSCO Act and SC/ST Act for allegedly raping a minor girl. Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gwalior Pradeep Tomar said, “A man's house, against whom case was registered under POCSO Act, was built illegally without the permission, hence it was demolished.”

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.