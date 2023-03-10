MP: ‘Illegal’ encroachment by Damoh gang-rape accused bulldozed; 4 arrested so far

‘Illegal’ encroachment by one of the accused in gang-rape of minor girl in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh was bulldozed by the Madhya Pradesh Police on March 09. Earlier on March 09 police arrested the fourth accused identified as Kaushal Kishore Choubey. Police said they bulldozed an illegal structure of the rape accused, Kaushal K Choubey, which allegedly encroached upon government land. Till now 4 accused have been arrested in the case.