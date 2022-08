MP: Gwalior Police conducts Tiranga Yatra as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Gwalior Police on August 11 took out Tiranga Yatra as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign. The Yatra was taken from Gwalior Police control room to Phool Bagh which is around 14 km away. The aim of this Yatra was to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among people and make them aware about importance of wearing helmets.