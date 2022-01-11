MP govt to provide immediate 25 pc of compensation money to farmers for damaged crops

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on January 10 said that the state government has asked the officials to survey the rain and hailstorm affected villages, on top of that he said that the government will provide immediate 25 per cent compensation money to the farmers for their damaged crops. “The weather had been bad since 2 to 3 days. Rain and hailstorm leaves standing crops damaged. Officials have been asked to survey the affected villages. 25 per cent of the compensation money will be paid immediately,” he added.