MP Govt creates Guinness Record in Ujjain by lighting 21 lakh lamp on Maha Shivratri

Madhya Pradesh Government created a Guinness Record in Ujjain city by lighting 21 lakh lamps as a part of Maha Shivratri celebrations on March 01. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event. The event saw participation from over 17,000 volunteers, who had registered for this massive event. These volunteers represented various voluntary organizations, students, sportspersons, professionals and social organizations, religious institutions, including the saints of all akhadas. Maha Shivratri, which essentially translates to 'the great night of Shiva', is considered one of the most auspicious festivals of the country. It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India.