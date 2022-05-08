MP Galwan Valley clash hero Deepak Singh’s wife fulfils her husband’s dream joins Army as Lieutenant

Rekha Singh, wife of Naib Subedar Deepak Singh of Bihar Regiment, who was killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, has fulfilled her husband’s dream by becoming a Lieutenant in the Army. She will undergo a one-year training in Chennai from May 28. Galwan Valley clash hero Deepak Singh was awarded the Vir Chakra Posthumously.