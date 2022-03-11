MP First drone school inaugurated in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 10 inaugurated the state’s first drone school in Gwalior. Addressing the mediapersons, CM Chouhan said, “First drone school in the state has been inaugurated in Gwalior. There is huge employment potential in this industry as drones can be used for various purposes.”