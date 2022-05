MP: Curfew relaxed for 9 hours in Khargone ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

The Curfew has been relaxed on May 02 by the local administration from 8 am to 5 pm in Khargone ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Additional 1,000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. The curfew has been imposed in the city after groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession.