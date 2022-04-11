MP: Curfew imposed in Khargone after stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession

Curfew was imposed in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on April 11, a day after the incident where stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession that triggered arson in the city. “Curfew imposed in some parts of Khargone city after stones were pelted at Ram Navami procession yesterday. We've taken 60-70 people into custody. Some houses and vehicles were also burnt. SP was also shot in the leg and he is stable now,” Tilak Singh, DIG Khargone.